Where does Oklahoma rank in most popular football teams compared to the future SEC?

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns moving to the SEC is going to be huge on the field, but it’s also a big boon for the conference and their media rights holder ESPN.

With the move to the SEC Texas and Oklahoma bring two of the more popular football programs in the country. That’s why this move made so much sense for the SEC as well as the schools.

With SEC media days serving as a prologue to Oklahoma and Texas’ inclusion in the conference starting in 2024, let’s take a look at how the SEC stacks up among the most popular football programs in the country according to marketing research firm SBRNet and analyzed by Al.com.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 1

Overall Rank: 6

Estimated Fans: 3.44 million

While the Georgia Bulldogs have had the more recent success, nobody has the tenure of success that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide has. And that’s why they come in at No. 1 in popularity among SEC teams.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 50-30 victory over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 2

Overall Rank: 7

Estimated Fans: 3.1 million

You win national championships, you grow in popularity. It’s as simple as that. The Georgia Bulldogs already had a rabid following, but with back-to-back championships in tow, they’re popularity has gone to another level.

LSU Tigers

Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers fans cheer before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 3

Overall Rank: 11

Estimated Fans: 2.52 million

The LSU Tigers carry the state of Louisiana on their shoulders each fall. Sure, other schools like Tulane have solid fan bases, but nothing matches what they’ve got going on in Baton Rouge.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 4

Overall Rank: 12

Estimated Fans: 2.45 million

Like Texas A&M, the Longhorns are within earshot of two huge media markets within a state with a huge population. They should have a huge fanbase. If they can win big this season, it’ll take that popularity to heights they haven’t seen since Vince Young and Colt McCoy.

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 5

Overall Rank: 14

Estimated Fans: 2.3 million

Located deep in the heart of Texas, College Station is nestled within three hours of two huge media markets in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. A strong school tradition matched with an incredible gameday atmosphere moves the needle on Saturdays for the Aggies.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to throw against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 6

Overall Rank: 18

Estimated Fans: 1.6 million

At No. 6 in the SEC and 18th overall come the Oklahoma Sooners. A long run of success that made them one of the winningest programs of the 21st century was slowed by their first losing season in 25 years. Despite that, Oklahoma’s popularity is on the rise. Now Brent Venables and the Sooners gotta go win some games.

Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) and receiver Ladarius Toney (1) celebrate after Pitts scored a touchdown during a football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Future SEC Rank: 7

Overall Rank: 18

Estimated Fans: 1.58 million

National championships in the 90s and 2000s and the popularity of Tim Tebow have helped the Florida Gators become helped the Florida Gators become more popular than their Miami counterparts by nearly five hundred thousand fans, according to the report. While they still pale in comparison to Florida State (3.4 million fans), if Billy Napier can help the Gators return to national title prominence, they’ll be able to make up the difference.

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 8

Overall Rank: 21

Estimated Fans: 1.52 million

Tennessee’s popularity feels as if it’s on the rise after a resurgent season that saw them beat Alabama and remain in contention for the national title until late in the season. Josh Heupel’s high-scoring offense will draw the attention of the nation everytime they take the field.

Kentucky Wildcats

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 9

Overall Rank: 23

Estimated Fans: 1.46 million

Kentucky football hasn’t always matched the success of its basketball program, but it’s still a popular football school. Just outside the top half of the conference, the Wildcats are still among the top 25 most popular football schools in the country.

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 10

Overall Rank: 34

Estimated Fans: 1.08 million

Auburn has a strong following, but residing in the same state as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide creates a challenge to create new fans.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) helmet displaying a red white and blue decal in observation of veteran’s day during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 11

Overall Rank: 35

Estimated Fans: 946,162

If the Oklahoma Sooners aren’t going to get a chance to play Oklahoma State in Bedlam every year, the Razorbacks would be a solid replacement. Arkansas boasts a great fanbase and a cool environment nestled away in Northwest Arkansas.

Jan 3, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (left) and wide receiver L’Damian Washington (2) celebrate the victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2014 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Missouri won 41-31. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 12

Overall Rank: 40

Estimated Fans: 881,946

The Missouri Tigers have always had a pretty solid following, but compared to their SEC league mates, they’re lagging behind. Winning would help, but the Tigers have an uphill battle on that front.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Future SEC Rank: 13

Overall Rank: 42

Estimated Fans: 855,852

Pretty impressive showing for the Gamecocks who have to battle with the Clemson Tigers for state superiority. Beating the Tigers in 2022 certainly helps. Still, they’ve got a long way to go to grow their brand, but Shane Beamer has them on right track.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 14

Overall Rank: 60

Estimated Fans: 401,756

It’s surprising to see Mississippi State ahead of Ole Miss on the list. Off the top of my head, I would have considered the Rebels a bigger fan base.

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 15

Overall Rank: 61

Estimated Fans: 358,978

Ole Miss is an example of big things coming in small packages. The Rebels do a great job showing out on Saturdays, providing an incredible environment for college football. Lane Kiffin has done a great job of raising the profile.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores band plays during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Future SEC Rank: 16

Overall Rank: 64

Estimated Fans: 172,538

Well, you’re not last Commodores fans. That’s something to build on. With limited success outside of baseball in recent years, it’s understandable why the private school with an undergraduate enrollment of just over 7,000 may not have a huge fan base. Still, it’s a program that’s improving and recently extended Clark Lea to provide a stabilizing force.

