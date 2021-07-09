Where does Oklahoma rank in ESPN’s updated top college football FPI list

ESPN has re-released the Football Power Index (FPI) ahead of the 2021 college football season. According to data, Alabama and Clemson have topped the preseason forecasts in five of the previous six seasons. With college football kicking off in less than two months, the battle is about to commence on the gridiron.

Once again, Oklahoma leads the Big 12.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide may still be at the top of the projections, but the Sooners are catching Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State all in seasons where they lose a premier quarterback while Oklahoma has retained its star signal-caller in Spencer Rattler. And don’t assume just because it’s the Big 12 that this team is all offense: FPI actually predicts the Sooners will have the 9th-best defense this season after posting the fifth-best defensive efficiency in the FBS last year. The result is that Oklahoma ranks third in FPI overall and has a 17% chance to win the national championship — also third-best. While the Big 12 is loaded this year, the Sooners remain heavy favorites to win the conference with a 68% shot.

The Sooners are contenders for a national championship under head coach Lincoln Riley. His innovative coaching has taken the college football world by storm.

Just look at the quarterbacks he has produced. Riley’s latest prodigy, Spencer Rattler, is a Heisman front-runner and projected first overall draft pick with his arm-talent and off-platform throws. Rattler is an ascending star with a zippy quick release and rare improvisation skills. OU’s running game sets up the team’s play-action attack and Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks will be a dynamic running back tandem. Not to mention the receiving weapons- Marvin Mims, Mario Williams and Austin Stogner. Riley has a number of weapons at his disposal, as does defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Grinch significantly turned the defense around with a focus on versatility, physicality and takeaways. Oklahoma finished in the top 10 nationally in sacks, third-down defense, and run defense last season. It all starts up front with his formidable defensive line bringing pressure. Nik Bonitto is entering the 2021 season as the nation’s top pass rusher with explosion from a two-point stance. Leading tackler Brian Asamoah will return at linebacker for OU, along with Isaiah Thomas who led the team in sacks last season (8.5), and second-team All-Big 12 selection Perrion Winfrey.

They are poised to win it all. Alabama and Clemson may be the heavyweights, but the Sooners have a talented balanced squad. The Crimson and Cream are hungry for more than another title banner.