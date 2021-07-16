Where does Oklahoma’s offense rank in PFF’s top-10 entering 2021?

In college football, as in the NFL, offenses are evolving in the modern era. Gone are the days of the wishbone, replaced by variations of the Air Raid and spread attacks. Offenses are becoming more pass-oriented, lining up multiple receivers (10 and 11 personnel) and multiple tight end sets (12, 13, 22 personnel). More emphasis is placed on top-tier quarterbacks, pass-catchers and pass-blocking. Having a valuable signal-caller under center can alter the outcome of games and take a team from average to stellar.

There are a lot of components that make up a successful offense. As the 2021 college football season nears, PFF breaks down the top 10 offenses. These are the units that have all the boxes checked and defensive coordinators should fear. Teams were chosen based on several factors, including PFF grades and statistics.

The Oklahoma Sooners landed atop the listing.

Only one college football team enters the 2021 season with a top-five quarterback, offensive play-caller, receiving unit, running back and offensive line in PFF’s eyes: the Oklahoma Sooners. For that reason, they are in the running to take home their first College Football Playoff crown and — as PFF’s Ben Brown said in the 2021 College Football Betting Guide— a good team to bet on to do so.

OU is poised for stardom in 2021 with the return of Spencer Rattler and offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley leading the charge in Norman.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Rattler mesmerized with his arm strength, tight window accuracy, and ability to create outside of structure. His off-platform throws are a thing of rare beauty, positioning him as the Heisman front-runner. Rattler put up a 92.5 grade, the highest single-season grade by a redshirt or true freshman in the PFF era. The three teams that ranked higher than Oklahoma in pass play rate last season have lost their starting quarterbacks via the NFL draft.

Rattler thrives in Riley’s play-action-centric offense. After the fake, a rollout or bootleg set up many of his jaw-dropping vertical shots downfield. But make no mistake, OU’s running game sets up the passing game. Kennedy Brooks will return after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID. Eric Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, will be a receiving threat out of the flat or lining up in the slot. Brooks eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2018 and 2019. No FBS running back produced a higher rate of 10-plus-yard carries than Brooks, per PFF. He is powerful between the tackles and once he breaks past the second level, Brooks is nearly impossible for defenders to bring down. They will be a lethal tandem.

Story continues

List

College Football News predicts Oklahoma's game by game results View 13 items

A lot of talent accompanied by a promising receiving corps. Last year, Oklahoma’s receivers accumulated many drops in critical moments, and this year the unit will strive to rewrite last year’s stigma. Rattler’s reliable deep threat, Marvin Mims is back, along with his reliable third-down target, mismatch Austin Stogner. Add speedster Mario Williams, Jadon Haselwood, Drake Stoops, and H-back/tight end, Jeremiah Hall to the mix, and Oklahoma is loaded.