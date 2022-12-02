Where does Oklahoma land in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings?

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the final stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle with the early signing period just a few weeks away and national signing day two months away.

Brent Venables and his crew are sitting in a great spot led by five-star commitments from Jackson Arnold and Adepoju Adebawore. Oklahoma has 22 commitments in the 2023 cycle at this point and a strong chance to add several more as they look to close out their first full recruiting cycle.

In recent weeks, the Sooners began to trend in a positive direction with five-star safety and Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen. Though five-star defensive tackle David Hicks is still committed to Texas A&M, the number of decommitments and transfer portal entries potentially puts that pledge on shaky ground.

After finishing with the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports, the Sooners have a chance to do something special if they can earn flips from the highly-coveted five-star players on their radar.

With the regular season out of the way, recruiting jumps to the forefront as Brent Venables and company try to improve the foundation of Oklahoma Sooners football.

The Oklahoma Sooners currently have 12 commitments inside the ESPN 300, which is the seventh-most in the nation. That’s headlined by Arnold on the offensive side of the ball, and ESPN currently ranks Jacobe Johnson as their highest-rated defensive player.

Here’s where the Sooners rank in ESPN’s team recruiting rankings ahead of the early signing period.

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 18

Top Commit: S Caleb Downs (No. 12)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 17

Top Commit: S Peyton Bowen (No. 14)

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 16

Top Commit: S Joenel Aguero (No. 23)

Oklahoma Sooners

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

ESPN 300 Commits: 12

Top Commit: QB Jackson Arnold (No. 8)

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 11

Top Commit: QB Arch Manning (No. 2)

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 11

Top Commit: CB Cormani McClain (No. 4)

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 14

Top Commit: WR Shelton Sampson, Jr. (No. 41)

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 16

Top Commit: QB Jaden Rashada (No. 27)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

ESPN 300 Commits: 13

Top Commit: WR Brandon Inniss (No. 30)

Clemson Tigers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 9

Top Commit: DT Peter Woods (No. 9)

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 10

Top Commit: QB Dante Moore (No. 3)

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 5

Top Commit: QB Malachi Nelson (No. 1)

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 7

Top Commit: QB Nicholas Iamaleava (No. 32)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 8

Top Commit: S Elliott Washington (No. 52)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 7

Top Commit: DE Desmond Umeozulu (No. 114)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 6

Top Commit: TE Luke Hasz (No. 87)

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 6

Top Commit: WR Hykeem Williams (No. 24)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 3

Top Commit: S Brenden Jordan (No. 223)

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 7

Top Commit: RB Rueben Owens (No. 42)

Baylor Bears

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 2

Top Commit: OT Isaiah Robinson (No. 267)

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 2

Top Commit: DE Avion Carter (No. 193)

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 6

Top Commit: DT David Hicks (No. 15)

Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 6

Top Commit: ATH Suntarine Perkins (No. 48)

Michigan Wolverines

Helmet

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 5

Top Commit: RB Cole Cabana (No. 116)

North Carolina Tar Heels

S Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 5

Top Commit: QB Tad Hudson (No. 146)

