Where does Ohio State rank on 247Sports most popular football teams for 2023

It’s always a popularity contest between Ohio State and everyone else. Who doesn’t want to be at the top?

Well, 247Sports has, as they used market researching firm SBRnet with analysis from AL.com and data from the Center for Sports Analytics at Samford University to collect their information.

What’s interesting about the top 10 list they complied is the fall of Alabama, who entering the 2022 season, was listed as their most popular school. The Crimson Tide fell significantly according to their findings.

Find out where Ohio State ranked along with three current and one future Big Ten school along with one opponent on the 2023 schedule.

Wisconsin

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers logo on a flag prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

It’s about potential with Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

Notre Dame

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

No surprise here, the Irish have a national appeal.

UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

A bit surprising but the people love the Bruins. I mean, the program does sit in the mega-area of L.A., so …

Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

Even back-to-back titles don’t vaunt the Bulldogs into the top spot. Hmm …

Alabama

Jan 20, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players Bradley Bozeman (75) and Anthony Averett (28) and Shaun Dion Hamilton (20) pose with head coach Nick Saban and College Football Playoff president Bill Hancock with the trophy at the Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship Celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

The South loves Alabama. The Crimson Tide is the top rated school in the region for a reason.

Florida State

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

A bit surprising, but not nearly as much as the next school on this list. People love to do that tomohawk chalk, right?

Duke

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) helmet during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Breakdown

I guess the Blue Devils aren’t a basketball school anymore. This is a hard one to buy, but the numbers are what they are.

Penn State

Penn State’s Drew Allar (15) throws the pass during the second half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Iu Psu Fb Allar 1

Breakdown

Lots of fans for the Lions, even if they don’t contend for titles. I mean, even Penn State’s coach says it isn’t elite. Remember that?

Michigan

Michigan football borrows, ah-hem, steals tradition from Ohio State

Breakdown

Who has it better than the Wolverines? Well….

Ohio State

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Sunlight falls onto fans sitting in the lower half of Ohio Stadium during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Ceb Osufb Spring Game Ohio State At Ohio State

Breakdown

Not only do the Buckeyes have the Best Damn Band in the Land, but they also have the best fans. I think I heard Jim Tressel say that somewhere along the way out in the desert one year we all remember (those of us that were alive then).

