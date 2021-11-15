Where does Ohio State land on Kirk Herbstreit’s top 4 after dominant win over Purdue?

Well, it seems to be more of the same. Ohio State put a beat down on No. 19 Purdue while Alabama picked on poor New Mexico State. What did the OSU performance prove? Not much according to Kirk Herbstreit’s weekly top 4 rankings.

We all know it doesn’t really matter in the long run, but it gives us something to argue about until we get to another kickoff on Saturday. But why Alabama keeps getting a pass, I do not know. The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 followed by Oregon and the final spot given to the Buckeyes.

It’ll all work itself out in the end as there are still some big games to be played. And Ohio State will certainly earn its way into the playoff should it win out by facing four straight top 20 teams to finish the season. Just take care of your business and everything will be just fine.

Ohio State will take on Michigan State Saturday in a battle of top 10 teams as Sparty looks to try and keep its playoff hopes alive in Columbus.

