Where does Ohio State land on USA TODAY’s preseason re-rank of college football teams?

Throughout the season, USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg re-ranks college football teams based on the results and performance week-to-week. However, there is a baseline that it all starts from, and we have our first one that was released.

We are, of course, interested in where Myerberg thinks Ohio State ranks ahead of the start to the season, and if you’ve followed other preseason rankings, you probably have a good idea of where he has them? Most media outlets have OSU at either No. 1 or No. 2 and it’s no different with him.

A lot of media personalities have the Buckeyes at No. 1 with all of the offseason moves made by Ryan Day and company, but Myerberg has the Georgia Bulldogs in the top spot, followed by the Scarlet and Gray.

Georgia, Ohio State lead college football's NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 after spring practice https://t.co/fGXeHAuUaV — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 22, 2024

Rounding out the top ten is Texas (3), Oregon (4), Notre Dame (5), LSU (6), Alabama (7), Florida State (8), Clemson (9), and Penn State (10).

We think the Buckeyes should be No. 1, but I guess we’ll see how the season plays out.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire