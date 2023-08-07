Where does Ohio State football land in USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches' poll?

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State is No. 4 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches’ poll.

It’s the same ranking the Buckeyes held at the end of last season after coming up short against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Bulldogs, who would capture their second consecutive national championship, are the favorites to three-peat this fall. They were atop the preseason poll released Monday after receiving 61 out of a possible 66 first-place votes.

The top-five was split among teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference with Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and LSU at No. 5.

The Buckeyes were only narrowly ranked behind the Crimson Tide with a difference of four vote points separating them. Alabama also picked up four first-place votes, while OSU had one. None went to Michigan.

