Where does Ohio State football land in USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches' poll?
Ohio State is No. 4 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches’ poll.
It’s the same ranking the Buckeyes held at the end of last season after coming up short against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Bulldogs, who would capture their second consecutive national championship, are the favorites to three-peat this fall. They were atop the preseason poll released Monday after receiving 61 out of a possible 66 first-place votes.
The top-five was split among teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference with Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and LSU at No. 5.
The Buckeyes were only narrowly ranked behind the Crimson Tide with a difference of four vote points separating them. Alabama also picked up four first-place votes, while OSU had one. None went to Michigan.
Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football ranked No. 4 in preseason coaches poll