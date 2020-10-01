Where does Nick Foles rank in Week 4’s NFL Quarterback Power Rankings?

Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts will officially kick off the Nick Foles era for the Chicago Bears, even if he unofficially started his tenure as the team’s QB1 in relief of Mitch Trubisky in the second half of Week 3’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Matt Nagy announced Foles as the Bears’ starter on Monday.

In an NFC North division led by teams with older quarterbacks, Foles, 31, is the youngest starter of the bunch. And with quarterbacks playing well into their mid-to-late 30’s, the possibility for Foles to be Chicago’s starter for the next few seasons is very real.

So where does he rank among the league’s QB1s? According to NBC Sports, he’s a middle-of-the-pack guy.

No. 20: Nick Foles After a shaky start, Foles ended with three touchdowns and his first win as a Bear. He could’ve had another touchdown too, but after a review his 50-50 ball to Allen Robinson was switched from a touchdown to an interception. Despite a low completion percentage, Foles hit a big deep ball to Anthony Miller and gave the Bears offense some juice. He faces a much tougher task next week going against the Colts defense.

As for the rest of the NFC North quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins is the only starter behind Foles at No. 23. Matthew Stafford checks in at No. 14, and of course, Aaron Rodgers is near the top of the NFL at No. 2.

A convincing win against the Colts on Sunday should catapult Foles several spots entering Week 5.