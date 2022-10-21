Where does Nebraska stack up against other coaching jobs

As we get ready to dive into the second half of the 2022 college football season, analysts within the sport are now taking an even closer look at the head coaching jobs that are currently available. As of writing, there are five Power Five college football programs that have already dismissed their head coach and will now be looking for someone new on the sideline in 2023.

ESPN has done a deep dive into all five jobs to provide their own rankings of where they believe each job currently stands. It should be no surprise when you look at this list that Nebraska is ranked near but not at the top of the list. The Cornhusker’s position currently ranks second among the power five openings.

The four letter network sites the resources that would be available as well as the consistent support both politically and financially from the school and the fan base. The fact remains that recent struggles on the field have damaged Nebraska’s brand, and some feel expectations may be unreasonable no matter who takes that job based on the current condition of the program’s culture and infrastructure.

Take a look below at the power five openings and let us know who you think the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhusker football team should be.

Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former Coach: Karl Dorrell

Interim Coach: Mike Sanford

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket head coach Geoff Collins (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Coach: Geoff Collins

Interim Coach: Brent Key

Arizona State

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fomer Coach: Herm Edwards

Interim Coach: Shaun Aguano

Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Former Coach: Scott Frost

Interim Coach: Mickey Joseph

Wisconsin

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Former Coach: Paul Cryst

Interim Coach: Jim Leohnard

