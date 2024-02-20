Where does Nebraska’s roster rank in the Big Ten?

The Big Ten Conference’s spring season is right around the corner. The league will look quite different in 2024, with the addition of four new schools and divisions being scrapped.

The upcoming season will have four Pac-12 making the jump to the Big Ten, the first time they’ve expanded in a decade. The conference will be adding Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC.

Athlon Sports recently ranked the Big Ten’s college football rosters heading into the 2024 season. They did this by taking the national recruiting ranking averages for the last five classes, according to 247Sports.

Where does Nebraska rank among their Big Ten colleagues? With the exception of the 2022 recruiting class, which finished 41st overall, every class since 2020 has finished in the top 25.

Scroll below and see where Nebraska ranks in the conference, as well as their five-year average recruiting class rankings.

Illinois - 60.2

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Northwestern - 53.8

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana - 52.4

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

UCLA - 50.2

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue - 48

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers - 45.4

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington - 42

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota - 41

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State - 35.8

Michigan State Spartans Football Helmet (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

USC - 34

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin - 33.4

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa - 32.4

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland - 31.2

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska - 24.6

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Penn State - 14

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan - 14

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon - 8.2

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State - 4.2

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

