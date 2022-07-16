Where does Nebraska football stand in the latest Academic Progress Rate?

After a one-year hiatus, the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has been released. Implemented in 2003, the APR uses team-based metrics to follow the academic progress of student-athletes.

The APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships. So who was thriving off the field and in the classroom? Scroll below and take a look at all 14 Big Ten football teams.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Maryland - 944

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa - 968

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Illinois - 969

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdue - 970

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Penn State - 970

Syndication York Daily Record

Nebraska - 972

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana - 976

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Rutgers - 977

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan - 980

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State - 983

Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota - 988

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State - 991

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin - 992

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern - 995

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

1

1

1

1

1

1