Where does Nebraska’s class of 2024 rank in the Big Ten after national signing day

National signing day has come and gone, and that closes the book on the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. The Huskers added six players to the incoming recruiting class earlier in the week.

That group is led by defensive end and four-star prospect Keona White. Wilhite originally committed to Washington before the Cornhuskers. Reports had him leaning toward UCLA, but he’s said to have changed course after Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly made overtures to the NFL.

How does Nebraska stack up against their Big Ten colleagues? The 2024 class has 31 commits. One five-star recruit and seven four-star recruits signed with the Huskers.

Nebraska’s five-star recruit, Dylan Raiola, is one of six five-star prospects in the conference. Ohio State has the other five five-star commits. This list includes the four schools that will join the conference at the start of the next school year: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

You can find the Big Ten 2024 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports below.

UCLA

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 10

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 2

3 Stars: 8

Northwestern

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Commits: 17

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 0

3 Stars: 16

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 17

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 1

3 Stars: 16

Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 19

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 2

3 Stars: 16

Michigan State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 3

3 Stars: 18

Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 24

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 3

3 Stars: 21

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 17

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 5

3 Stars: 12

Rutgers

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 24

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 4

3 Stars: 20

Minnesota

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 3

3 Stars: 16

Iowa

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 6

3 Stars: 15

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 26

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 4

3 Stars: 22

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 22

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 11

3 Stars: 11

Nebraska

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 31

5 Stars: 1

4 Stars: 7

3 Stars: 23

USC

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 22

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 13

3 Stars: 9

Michigan

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 27

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 18

3 Stars: 9

Penn State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 25

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 15

3 Stars: 10

Ohio State

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Commits: 22

5 Stars: 4

4 Stars: 14

3 Stars: 3

Oregon

Syndication: The Register Guard

Commits: 27

5 Stars: 0

4 Stars: 22

3 Stars: 5

