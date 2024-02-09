Where does Nebraska’s class of 2024 rank in the Big Ten after national signing day
National signing day has come and gone, and that closes the book on the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. The Huskers added six players to the incoming recruiting class earlier in the week.
That group is led by defensive end and four-star prospect Keona White. Wilhite originally committed to Washington before the Cornhuskers. Reports had him leaning toward UCLA, but he’s said to have changed course after Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly made overtures to the NFL.
How does Nebraska stack up against their Big Ten colleagues? The 2024 class has 31 commits. One five-star recruit and seven four-star recruits signed with the Huskers.
Nebraska’s five-star recruit, Dylan Raiola, is one of six five-star prospects in the conference. Ohio State has the other five five-star commits. This list includes the four schools that will join the conference at the start of the next school year: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
You can find the Big Ten 2024 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports below.
UCLA
Commits: 10
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 2
3 Stars: 8
Northwestern
Commits: 17
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 0
3 Stars: 16
Indiana
Commits: 17
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 1
3 Stars: 16
Illinois
Commits: 19
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 2
3 Stars: 16
Michigan State
Commits: 21
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 3
3 Stars: 18
Maryland
Commits: 24
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 3
3 Stars: 21
Washington
Commits: 17
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 5
3 Stars: 12
Rutgers
Commits: 24
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 4
3 Stars: 20
Minnesota
Commits: 20
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 3
3 Stars: 16
Iowa
Commits: 21
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 6
3 Stars: 15
Purdue
Commits: 26
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 4
3 Stars: 22
Wisconsin
Commits: 22
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 11
3 Stars: 11
Nebraska
Commits: 31
5 Stars: 1
4 Stars: 7
3 Stars: 23
USC
Commits: 22
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 13
3 Stars: 9
Michigan
Commits: 27
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 18
3 Stars: 9
Penn State
Commits: 25
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 15
3 Stars: 10
Ohio State
Commits: 22
5 Stars: 4
4 Stars: 14
3 Stars: 3
Oregon
Commits: 27
5 Stars: 0
4 Stars: 22
3 Stars: 5
