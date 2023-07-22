Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class rank among the Big Ten

Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class currently rank among their fellow Big Ten schools? The Huskers hold 24 commits, with six 4-star prospects scheduled to join the program in the future.

The class is led by in-state commitments Carter Nelson and Dae’vonn Hall. The 4-star prospects are currently ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the state of Nebraska.

This list has also included USC and UCLA. The Trojans and Bruins will be joining the conference starting the 2024 season.

Michigan and Ohio State hold the top two spots in the recruiting services rankings. You can find the Big Ten 2024 Recruiting Class rankings from 247Sports below.

Northwestern (No. 62 Overall)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 10

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 0

3-Star: 10

Top Recruit: Jamir Benjamin (CB) No. 486 Overall

UCLA (No. 60 Overall)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 9

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 1

3-Star: 8

Top Recruit: Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (Cornerback)

Indiana (No. 56 Overall)

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 17

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 0

3-Star: 12

Top Recruit: Adedamola Ajanl (IOL) No. 816

Maryland (No. 50 Overall)

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 15

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 1

3-Star: 13

Top Recruit: Brandon Jacob (S) No. 174 Overall

Michigan State (No. 48 Overall)

Michigan State Spartans Football Helmet (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 12

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 3

3-Star: 9

Top Recruit: Nick March (WR) No. 169 Overall

Illinois (No. 40 Overall)

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 17

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 1

3-Star: 16

Top Recruit: Tysean Griffin (ATH) No. 492 Overall

Rutgers (No. 31 Overall)

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 20

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 1

3-Star: 19

Top Recruit: Gabriel Winowich (ATH)

Minnesota (No. 28 Overall)

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 23

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 2

3-Star: 21

Top Recruit: Nathan Roy (IOL)

Iowa (No. 27 Overall)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 3

3-Star: 17

Top Recruit: Cody Fox (IOL)

Purdue (No. 25 Overall)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 4

3-Star: 15

Top Recruit: Koy Beasley (S)

Wisconsin (No. 20 Overall)

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 20

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 7

3-Star: 13

Top Recruit: Dilin Jones (RB)

Nebraska (No. 18 Overall)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 24

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 6

3-Star: 18

Top Recruit: Carter Nelson (TE)

Penn State (No. 7 Overall)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 13

3-Star: 8

Top Recruit: Quinton Martin (ATH)

USC (No. 5 Overall)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 17

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 12

3-Star: 5

Top Recruit: Marcelles Williams (CB)

Michigan (No. 4 Overall)

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 26

5-Star: 0

4-Star: 19

3-Star: 7

Top Recruit: Jadyn Davis (QB)

Ohio State (No. 2 Overall)

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Commits: 18

5-Star: 4

4-Star: 11

3-Star: 2

Top Recruit: Jeremiah Smith (WR)

