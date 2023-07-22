Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class rank among the Big Ten
Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class currently rank among their fellow Big Ten schools? The Huskers hold 24 commits, with six 4-star prospects scheduled to join the program in the future.
The class is led by in-state commitments Carter Nelson and Dae’vonn Hall. The 4-star prospects are currently ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the state of Nebraska.
This list has also included USC and UCLA. The Trojans and Bruins will be joining the conference starting the 2024 season.
Michigan and Ohio State hold the top two spots in the recruiting services rankings. You can find the Big Ten 2024 Recruiting Class rankings from 247Sports below.
Northwestern (No. 62 Overall)
Commits: 10
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 0
3-Star: 10
Top Recruit: Jamir Benjamin (CB) No. 486 Overall
UCLA (No. 60 Overall)
Commits: 9
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 1
3-Star: 8
Top Recruit: Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (Cornerback)
Indiana (No. 56 Overall)
Commits: 17
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 0
3-Star: 12
Top Recruit: Adedamola Ajanl (IOL) No. 816
Maryland (No. 50 Overall)
Commits: 15
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 1
3-Star: 13
Top Recruit: Brandon Jacob (S) No. 174 Overall
Michigan State (No. 48 Overall)
Commits: 12
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 3
3-Star: 9
Top Recruit: Nick March (WR) No. 169 Overall
Illinois (No. 40 Overall)
Commits: 17
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 1
3-Star: 16
Top Recruit: Tysean Griffin (ATH) No. 492 Overall
Rutgers (No. 31 Overall)
Commits: 20
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 1
3-Star: 19
Top Recruit: Gabriel Winowich (ATH)
Minnesota (No. 28 Overall)
Commits: 23
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 2
3-Star: 21
Top Recruit: Nathan Roy (IOL)
Iowa (No. 27 Overall)
Commits: 20
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 3
3-Star: 17
Top Recruit: Cody Fox (IOL)
Purdue (No. 25 Overall)
Commits: 20
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 4
3-Star: 15
Top Recruit: Koy Beasley (S)
Wisconsin (No. 20 Overall)
Commits: 20
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 7
3-Star: 13
Top Recruit: Dilin Jones (RB)
Nebraska (No. 18 Overall)
Commits: 24
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 6
3-Star: 18
Top Recruit: Carter Nelson (TE)
Penn State (No. 7 Overall)
Commits: 21
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 13
3-Star: 8
Top Recruit: Quinton Martin (ATH)
USC (No. 5 Overall)
Commits: 17
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 12
3-Star: 5
Top Recruit: Marcelles Williams (CB)
Michigan (No. 4 Overall)
Commits: 26
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 19
3-Star: 7
Top Recruit: Jadyn Davis (QB)
Ohio State (No. 2 Overall)
Commits: 18
5-Star: 4
4-Star: 11
3-Star: 2
Top Recruit: Jeremiah Smith (WR)