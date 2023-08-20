Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class rank among the expanded Big Ten
Starting in 2024, the Big Ten Conference will add four new schools. Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will leave the Pac-12 for a news league.
Where do these schools currently sit among their soon-to-be fellow conference schools in recruiting rankings? Michigan and Ohio State hold the top two spots in the recruiting services rankings.
Where does Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class currently rank among their fellow Big Ten schools? The Huskers hold 24 commits, with six 4-star prospects scheduled to join the program in the future.
The class is led by in-state commitments Carter Nelson and Dae’vonn Hall. The 4-star prospects are currently ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the state of Nebraska.
You can find the Big Ten 2024 Recruiting Class rankings from 247Sports below.
Northwestern (No. 72 Overall)
Commits: 9
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 0
3-Star: 8
Top Recruit: Patrick Schaller (Edge Rusher)
Indiana (No. 59 Overall)
Commits: 17
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 0
3-Star: 13
Top Recruit: Timothy Carpenter (Quarterback)
Washington (No. 54 Overall)
Commits: 12
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 6
3-Star: 5
Top Recruit: Pakl Finau (Offensive Tackle)
Michigan State (No. 52 Overall)
Commits: 12
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 4
3-Star: 8
Top Recruit: Nick Marsh (Wide Receiver)
UCLA (No. 50 Overall)
Commits: 12
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 3
3-Star: 9
Top Recruit: Derrick McFall (Athlete)
Maryland (No. 43 Overall)
Illinois (No. 42 Overall)
Commits: 18
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 1
3-Star: 17
Top Recruit: Ca’Lil Valentine (Running Back)
Rutgers (No. 35 Overall)
Commits: 23
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 2
3-Star: 20
Top Recruit: Gabriel Winowich (Athlete)
Minnesota (No. 30 Overall)
Commits: 23
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 2
3-Star: 21
Top Recruit: Nathan Roy (Offensive Tackle)
Iowa (No. 29 Overall)
Commits: 20
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 3
3-Star: 17
Top Recruit: Derek Weisskopf (Linebacker)
Purdue (No. 27 Overall)
Commits: 21
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 4
3-Star: 16
Top Recruit: Koy Beasley (Safety)
Wisconsin (No. 23 Overall)
Commits: 21
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 7
3-Star: 14
Top Recruit: Dilin Jones (Running Back)
Nebraska (No. 22 Overall)
Commits: 24
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 6
3-Star: 18
Top Recruit: Carter Nelson (Tight End)
USC (No. 17 Overall)
Commits: 15
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 10
3-Star: 5
Top Recruit: Kameryn Fountain (Edge Rusher)
Oregon (No. 12 Overall)
Commits: 22
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 15
3-Star: 6
Top Recruit: JacQwan McRoy (Offensive Tackle)
Penn State (No. 9 Overall)
Commits: 24
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 16
3-Star: 8
Top Recruit: Quinton Martin (Running Back)
Michigan (No. 7 Overall)
Commits: 27
5-Star: 0
4-Star: 17
3-Star: 10
Top Recruit: Jadyn Davis (Quarterback)
Ohio State (No. 2 Overall)
Commits: 21
5-Star: 4
4-Star: 14
3-Star: 2
Top Recruit: Jeremiah Smith (Wide Receiver)