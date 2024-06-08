Where does Mike Macdonald rank among all 32 NFL head coaches?

You can tell we’re at the point in the NFL offseason where we’re scraping for any kind of pro football content. And why not? We as Americans are proudly addicted to the NFL and analyzing every aspect of this product. It’s fun! But sometimes it can lead to some… interesting topics.

Such as ranking head coaches while we’re still in June, especially since this most recent hiring cycle featured six men taking on their first head coaching jobs. While we all have ideas of how some might fare versus others, when it comes down to it, we truly have no idea how any of them will be.

With that being said, natural curiosity wants to see where Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald lands. So far, Jarrett Bailey at Touchdown Wire has first-year head coach Mike Macdonald ranked No. 23:

“While it was somewhat surprising to see the Seahawks move on from Pete Carroll, replacing him with one of the best defensive minds in the NFL today was a great move. Macdonald made the Ravens a top three defense in football a season ago, and will carry Seattle into this new era.”

Macdonald at No. 23 is one spot ahead of former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, who was just signed to be the head coach for the Carolina Panthers. Macdonald is also ahead of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce (No. 25), Titans top man Brian Callahan (No. 27), and Patriots player-turned-coach Jerod Mayo (No. 30). However, he is below Atlanta’s Raheem Morris (No. 23).

Unsurprisingly, Macdonald at No. 23 is the lowest in the NFC West, but not by a wide margin. The next closest is Arizona’s Jonathan Gannon at No. 19. However, the real gap comes with Kyle Shanahan at No. 4 and Sean McVay at No. 2 overall.

Ultimately, none of this matters. What will matter is how Macdonald, and these other coaches, perform in the coming years.

