Where does Michigan State football go from a 15-minute fizzle in New Jersey?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – When things started to go awry for Michigan State football wasn’t hard to figure out. That fumbled punt snap for a Rutgers touchdown shifted momentum in a real and stunning fashion.

Why the Spartans blew an 18-point lead over the final 15 minutes Saturday at Rutgers was just as clear. All three phases crumbled in the fourth quarter. An offense that moved the ball well and put up 24 points over the first three quarters disappeared, a defense that dominated the Scarlet Knights waned, and a second special teams gaffe ultimately proved the final undoing.

Where interim coach Harlon Barnett’s team goes from here — with white-hot No. 2 Michigan up next, with six games remaining, with the potential of a bowl berth virtually vanishing along with the big lead in the 27-24 collapse at SHI Stadium — remains perhaps the hardest thing to figure out.

“I told them adversity happens in life,” Barnett said in the immediate aftermath. “I said 20 or 30 years from now, you may be telling somebody, ‘Let me tell you about the 2023 Michigan State football team and what we went through.’

“How that story ends is still to be determined.”

How it ended Saturday, though, was more of the same: Another crash landing adding to the program’s monthlong misery.

MSU (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) lost its fourth straight game since Mel Tucker’s unraveling began in the early morning of Sept. 10, hours after the Spartans’ last win against Richmond. The team he left behind continues to display a lack of discipline and an inability to close out games with a lead, two weeks after blowing a six-point second-half lead on a punt return touchdown in an eventual 26-16 loss at Iowa.

“There's frustration all across the locker room, from players to coaches to support staff,” senior wide receiver Tre Mosley said. “Because we all know we're a better team than that. It just comes down to finishing the game. We had leads in this game and two weeks ago. We just didn't finish, and the other teams did. That's very frustrating, but you got to keep going to work and get better.”

A quarterback change sparked the offense, with Katin Houser making both big plays and big mistakes in his first career start. The redshirt freshman threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, didn’t throw an interception —though he had three near-misses, one of them a pick overturned by a penalty — and ultimately put MSU in position by doing what Barnett demanded from his offense, doing what was missing with previous starter Noah Kim: “Score.”

The defense picked off two passes in the first half and stifled the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-2) for three quarters. They pressured quarterback Gavin Wimsatt over that span, giving up some big plays in the passing game early but bowing up when tested and forcing two first-half field goals. The Spartans held Rutgers to just 175 yards through three quarters, with 102 of those coming on four first-half passes.

The special teams also made some key plays, with long snapper Drew Wilson recovering a muffed punt to set up Houser’s 12-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and Jonathan Kim hitting a 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds left before halftime to build a 17-3 lead. That score was set up by a Jaden Mangham interception three plays after the TD run by Houser, who then guided the Spartans back into scoring territory with an efficient hurry-up drive.

Complementary football at its finest, some might say.

“I saw guys rely on each other,” said Houser, who finished 18-for-29 for 133 yards. “I feel like we were moving the ball really well. And even though some guys made mistakes, I felt like we just kept punching. The defense kept giving us opportunities in the first half.”

There was nothing complementary OR complimentary about what happened when the fourth quarter began. In any facet.

On the first play of the final period, with MSU leading 24-6, a penalty for an illegal formation on a punt forced the Spartans to rekick. Three of MSU's five penalties Saturday came on special teams.

Punter Michael O’Shaugnessey couldn't handle the second snap from Wilson and got bull-rushed trying to pick it up. The ball bounced behind him toward the end zone, where Rutgers’ Aaron Young — a one-time Spartan commit — pounced on it for a touchdown.

That cut MSU’s lead to 11 points, still a seemingly comfortable cushion, even with most of a quarter to play. But something changed in that moment. The Spartans already sensed a pendulum swinging.

“You see those things happen throughout sports,” Barnett said. “You watch sports, and momentum — it’s a major thing. That’s a real thing in sports.”

MSU got the ball back, but the offense stalled with a three-and-out. Rutgers then attacked the Spartans on the ground and Wimsatt hit a few key passes, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to cap a 73-yard march that started to gas the defense. The Rutgers quarterback then threw a 2-point pass, and suddenly it was a three-point MSU lead with 8:30 to play.

It didn’t take long for that to vanish, with another special teams gaffe.

With the Spartans’ kickoff return team lined up for a potential onside kick and only Tyrell Henry deep, the Scarlet Knights’ Jude McAtamny spotted the alignment and knew the script his coaches wanted: a pooch kick down the right sideline. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called it “very intentional, something we practice all the time.”

Henry got to the ball late. It bounced off the turf high into the air and a bit away from the MSU sophomore. The Scarlet Knights’ Thomas Amankwaa, however, beat him to the ball and ripped it away as both players leaped —Rutgers ball at the Spartans’ 21.

On the first play after the recovery, running back Kyle Monangai went the distance, plowing through and over helpless Spartan defenders.

The botched extra-point attempt didn’t matter. Rutgers got all they needed — 21 points in just six minutes and 39 seconds.

“Oftentimes as a coach, you're so worried about your team,” Schiano said. “Sometimes, you've just got to take a breath and say, 'Well, you know what? How do they feel right now? It's slipping away from them, right?' So you have to play all that into what your decisions are.”

That’s exactly what happened to MSU. The question now becomes: Is the season — and their wherewithal from all that has happened in a month — starting to slip away from Barnett and his players?

Outside the locker room adjacent to the press room, coaches loudly implored players to not silently quit on them. Barnett said he didn’t think they were.

“We haven’t seen that out of anybody, so you can’t fake it,” he said. “Your body language is gonna tell everything. We talked about body language earlier this week. You can’t fake it. In this game, you gotta go hard and play hard and give everything that you have, otherwise you’ll get hurt.

“You can’t fake it. We would know. We would know.”

Yet the reality — after a soul-crushing loss, with three top-five opponents in the last six games — is bleak. The Wolverines await, looming Saturday for the rivalry's first night game at Spartan Stadium like a buzzsaw and with last year’s postgame tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium in their minds. They won’t bring any sympathy or empathy for MSU.

“They don't care. They're gonna try and come in here and ...” Barnett said before stopping to choose his words carefully. “They're gonna give us their best effort.”

Barring a miracle upset over U-M, No. 3 Ohio State or No. 5 Penn State, the loss to Rutgers likely destroyed the Spartans’ chance to make a bowl game for the first time since 2021. They still have two more road trips, to Minnesota and Indiana, along with the home finale against Nebraska before facing the Nittany Lions in Detroit on Black Friday.

“It's definitely tough,” linebacker Aaron Brule said, “but we can move forward.”

To do so and avoid any sort of checkout by players, Mosley said, will require a hyperfocus that can’t extend beyond daily improvement.

“When you look too far in the future, you can't focus on what's right there and presently,” he said. “So, it's keeping guys coming to work every day. Because regardless of the outcome of this game, if it was good or bad, we still have now six more games on our schedule guaranteed.

“So we have to go out there and do what needs to be done so that we can be successful.”

MSU’s present isn’t pretty. Its future could get much uglier. Just like Saturday’s 15-minute meltdown.

