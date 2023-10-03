Where does Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield's salary rank among AAC coaches?

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield's salary puts him in the middle tier of AAC coaches, according to a database of salary data published Tuesday by USA TODAY.

It wasn't clear exactly where Silverfield ranked among AAC coaches because private schools are not required to release salary data. The data did not include salaries for Kevin Wilson of Tulsa, Stan Drayton of Temple and Rhett Lashlee of SMU.

Still, Silverfield's salary of $1.9 million per year landed him near the median of FBS coaches. He has a maximum bonus of $500,000 and a buyout of $2,465,000.

Tulane's Willie Fritz is the highest-paid AAC coach among those for whom there is data available. He's followed by Jeff Traylor of UTSA, Alex Golesh of South Florida and Mike Houston of East Carolina.

Among all FBS coaches, Silverfield ranks just behind Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn and San Jose State coach Brett Brennan, who both make $2.3 million per year. Following Silverfield are UConn coach Jim Mora, UNLV coach Barry Odom and Boise State coach Andy Avalos.

Coaches for Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati — the three schools that left the AAC for the Big 12 this season — are higher than Silverfield on the salary scale.

Memphis is 4-1 this season and in the midst of an open week. The Tigers resume AAC play when they welcome Tulane to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Oct. 13.

