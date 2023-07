Where does Matthew Stafford rank among NFL’s highest-paid QBs after Justin Herbert’s deal?

It was just four years ago that the Los Angeles Rams signed Jared Goff to a four-year deal worth $134 million, including an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed. Three years later, the Rams inked Matthew Stafford to a four-year deal worth $160 million, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position (again).

Since then, the quarterback market has continued to blow up, as it has for years. On Tuesday night, the Chargers and Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year deal worth $262.5 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at $52.5 million per year.

He leapfrogged Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the top-paid quarterback, simultaneously pushing Stafford down the board even further in terms of his annual salary ranking.

Below are the 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL now after Herbert landed his record deal, which has Stafford tied for 10th with Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones.

All contract details are via Over The Cap.

Justin Herbert, Chargers: $52.5 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $262.5 million

Guaranteed at signing: $133.7 million

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: $52 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $260 million

Guaranteed at signing: $135 million

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: $51 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $255 million

Guaranteed at signing: $110 million

Aaron Rodgers, Jets: $50.3 million per year

Years: 3

Total value: $150.8 million

Guaranteed at signing: $101.4 million

Russell Wilson, Broncos: $49 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $245 million

Guaranteed at signing: $124 million

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $230.5 million

Guaranteed at signing: $103.3 million

Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million per year

Years: 5

Total value: $230 million

Guaranteed at signing: $230 million

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million per year

Years: 10

Total value: $450 million

Guaranteed at signing: $63 million

Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million per year

Years: 6

Total value: $258 million

Guaranteed at signing: $100 million

Daniel Jones, Giants: $40 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $160 million

Guaranteed at signing: $81 million

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $160 million

Guaranteed at signing: $95 million

Matthew Stafford, Rams: $40 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $160 million

Guaranteed at signing: $63 million

Derek Carr, Saints: $37.5 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $150 million

Guaranteed at signing: $60 million

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million per year

Years: 1

Total value: $35 million

Guaranteed at signing: $35 million

Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $134 million

Guaranteed at signing: $57 million

Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $118 million

Guaranteed at signing: $62 million

Geno Smith, Seahawks: $25 million per year

Years: 3

Total value: $75 million

Guaranteed at signing: $27.3 million

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders: $24.3 million

Years: 3

Total value: $72.8 million

Guaranteed at signing: $33.8 million

Jordan Love, Packers: $13.5 million per year

Bryce Young, Panthers: $9.5 million per year

Years: 4

Total value: $38 million

Guaranteed at signing: $38 million

