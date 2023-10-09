Where does Matt Rhule’s salary rank among Big Ten coaches
On November 26, 2022, Matt Rhule signed an eight-year, $74-million contract to become the new head coach of the University of Nebraska football team. Under the contract terms, Rhule will make $5.5 million this season and earn $12.5 million by 2030, the final year of the contract.
The contract also contains several performance-based bonuses. Some of those bonuses include winning the Big Ten West, playing in the Big Ten Championship Game, and winning the Big Ten Championship Game.
But where does the Husker head coach currently rank among his conference contemporaries? USA TODAY Sports released their annual salary breakdown of every college football head coach.
Scroll below to find every Big Ten coach’s base salary and where Matt Rhule’s salary is placed on the list.