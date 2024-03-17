Where Marquette basketball's March Madness resume stands entering 2024 NCAA Tournament

Marquette men's basketball struggled to close the season with point guard Tyler Kolek sidelined, but then showed up in the Big East tournament, and the Golden Eagles should still be a No. 2 seed when the March Madness brackets are unveiled Sunday.

The basics on Marquette men's basketball

Marquette guard Tre Norman and Providence guard Devin Carter reach for the ball during the Golden Eagles' Big East tournament semifinal victory over Providence.

The big question for Marquette is health of Tyler Kolek

The all-Big East performer and last year's Big East player of the year hasn't played since March began, sidelined by an oblique injury. It needs no explanation that the Golden Eagles are significantly hampered if Kolek isn't at full strength for the tournament. The nation's leader in assists per game (7.6) also scores 15 points per contest.

Kolek hurt the oblique against Providence on Feb. 28. Marquette was able to make the Big East tournament final without him, and he should be ready to go for the Big Dance, but it's still a concern.

"If today was the national championship game, he would be playing," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said before the Big East tournament began. "The Big East tournament is obviously a big deal and we want to win, but we also have to make sure we get back on that airplane from New York to Milwaukee feeling better about coming out here in terms of his health."

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart watches video highlights of guard Tyler Kolek and forward Oso Ighodaro on senior day.

Where do NCAA bracket predictions place Marquette??

Heading into the Big East tournament, bracket projections from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS analyst Jerry Palm, Fox Sports and USA TODAY all kept Marquette on the 2-seed line despite two losses in the last three games in the regular season (though both losses were against teams in the Associated Press top 12, and without Kolek). The strong showing in the Big East tournament should solidify that No. 2 seed into stone.

Marquette guard Kam Jones dribbles against Xavier.

Who are potential opponents in the first round?

If Marquette gets a No. 2 seed, it'll be paired with a No. 15 seed.

Among the potential foes include automatic qualifiers like South Dakota State (Summit), Oakland (Horizon), Saint Peter's (MAAC) and Colgate (Patriot League). Colgate is perhaps the most dangerous on paper, a tournament-experienced team that's now been to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments, although the Raiders have yet to win a first-round game.

Heck, Marquette could also see Vermont again after the Catamounts won the America East for a third straight year. The Golden Eagles defeated Vermont last year in the tourney opener, marking Marquette's first tourney win since 2013.

Where will Marquette play its first-round NCAA Tournament game?

First and second-round host sites for the 2024 tournament include Brooklyn, Charlotte, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Memphis and Indianapolis. That last location is likely to be where a team like Marquette is placed, given that higher seeds are given regional preference as much as possible.

The three bracket projections that included regional location all had Marquette in Indianapolis heading into the Big East tournament.

When will we know Marquette's first-round destination for sure?

The men's bracket will be slowly unveiled beginning at 5 p.m. CT on CBS and the women's bracket will get unveiled at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament