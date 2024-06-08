Where does LSU’s transfer portal performance rank among SEC teams?

The LSU football team suffered quite a few losses this offseason, namely Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. on offense. While not as significant, there was quite a bit of turnover on defense, as well.

The Tigers have recruited well under coach Brian Kelly, but after compiling a transfer-heavy roster in his first two seasons, Kelly wasn’t as aggressive in the portal this time around, for better or worse.

There were still some key additions, headlined by receiver CJ Daniels, safety Jardin Gilbert and defensive tackle Jay'Viar Suggs. Still, the Tigers brought in just nine transfers while losing 27, and while many of those losses were from players who hadn’t seen significant game action, LSU’s portal performance ranks right in the middle of the SEC pack at No. 8, according to CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

Despite the mismatch in losses and gains, the Tigers are still positive in Marcello’s net rating gain at 1.58.

It wasn’t the most impressive transfer haul in the country, but LSU will hope that the pieces it did add paired with the expected development of players already on the roster will make up for all the transfer losses.

