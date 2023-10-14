Where does LSU stand in updated On3 recruiting rankings?

On3 has released its latest rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, and the LSU Tigers are inside the top 10.

The Tigers are currently in eighth place, which is the fifth-highest team in the SEC. Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama are all ahead of LSU, and Tennessee and Oklahoma are right behind the Tigers.

LSU currently has 24 commits for the 2024 recruiting class. The class is highlighted by four-star safety Dashawn McBryde from Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Brian Kelly has 24 commits from high school alone. That does not include the players he may pull out of the transfer portal. Last year, he signed 26 kids out of high school and 14 players out of the transfer portal.

Kelly has used the transfer portal to rebuild the LSU secondary in the past couple of years. That has resulted in some growing pains but LSU is working through them.

We will see how this recruiting class pans out but it is looking good so far.

Updated On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings‼️ With only two months remain until the Early Signing Period, who is going to make the biggest move?🍿 Full list: https://t.co/sm0v6YrTG8 pic.twitter.com/jmWEYo2Oay — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 13, 2023

