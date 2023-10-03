Where does LSU stand in On3’s SEC rankings this week after Ole Miss loss?

It was a rough weekend for LSU in Oxford, Mississippi, as the Tigers lost 55-49 to the Ole Miss Rebels. LSU now has a 3-2 record this season and their hopes of making the College Football Playoff are fading by the day.

On3 released its SEC rankings after last weekend and the Tigers dropped three spots.

Last week, LSU was No. 2 in the conference, sitting right behind the Georgia Bulldogs. After their loss to Ole Miss, they dropped to No. 5. The Tigers got jumped by Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee. At least the Tigers weren’t the biggest losers according to On3. The Florida Gators dropped five spots. They dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 after Ray Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats ran all over them.

LSU will look to rebound on the road this weekend against the undefeated Missouri Tigers. Missouri was ranked as the second-worst team in the SEC during the pre-season and now they are one of three undefeated teams in the conference.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire