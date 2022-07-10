Where does LSU stand in latest SEC power rankings?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- LSU TigersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
LSU may be one of the hardest teams in the country to try to make projections for in 2022.
On the one hand, this is a talented roster that improved quite a bit this offseason thanks to experienced additions in the transfer portal and a solid transition class for new coach Brian Kelly, one of the most proven coaches in all of college football.
On the other hand, there are thin areas on this team and a lot of unanswered questions, chiefly who’s going to line up under center. With a brutal SEC West schedule (as always) it’s hard to say exactly how high this team’s ceiling is.
On3 tried its hand at power ranking all 14 SEC teams in 2022, but its staff trends toward the less optimistic side when it comes to the Tigers. Here’s how it all breaks down.
Vanderbilt Commodores
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Missouri Tigers
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Auburn Tigers
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
South Carolina Gamecocks
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Ole Miss Rebels
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Gators
AP Photo/John Raoux
Tennessee Volunteers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies
Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Georgia Bulldogs
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
1
1
1
1
1
1