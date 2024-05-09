Where does LSU stand in the College 12-Pack’s composite top 25?

LSU wrapped up spring ball last month, and the rest of the country has since followed suit. As we’ve put the spring portion of the calendar behind us and the dust has begun to settle from the second transfer portal window, we’re starting to get a clear picture of how rosters will look next season.

With that in mind, Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno of the College 12-Pack took the opportunity to put together composite top 25 college football rankings as we prepare for the dog days of summer.

In their rankings, the Tigers cracked the top 15, sitting at No. 14 entering a year with quite a bit of change on both sides of the ball.

Listen to the latest episode to hear Conn and Nettuno break down LSU’s outlook and that of other top programs around the country.

