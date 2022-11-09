Where does LSU stand in the College Football Playoff Rankings after Alabama win?
LSU entered Saturday night’s contest against Alabama as the No. 10 team in the country. After a stunning upset win, we expected the Tigers to move up a few spots, especially after Clemson’s loss.
That’s exactly what happened when the second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released on Tuesday night. LSU jumped three spots up to No. 7, skipping ahead of the Tide — naturally — as well as USC and Clemson.
The Tigers remain behind Oregon and Tennessee, who beat them in blowout fashion last month. They’re also behind the remaining undefeated teams, which comprise the top four.
Here’s what the top 10 looks like heading into Week 11.
Clemson Tigers (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
Week 10 Result: L 35-14 at Notre Dame
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Louisville
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
Previous Ranking: 6
Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU
Upcoming Matchup: Away at No. 11 Ole Miss
USC Trojans (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 9
Week 10 Result: W 41-35 vs. California
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Stanford
LSU Tigers
Previous Ranking: 10
Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama
Upcoming Matchup: Away at Arkansas
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 8
Week 10 Result: W 49-10 at Colorado
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. No. 25 Washington
Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Missouri
TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
Previous Ranking: 7
Week 10 Result: W 34-24 vs. Texas Tech
Upcoming Matchup: Away at No. 18 Texas
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
Previous Ranking: 8
Week 10 Result: W 52-17 at Rutgers
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Nebraska
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Week 10 Result: W 21-7 at Northwestern
Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Indiana
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Previous Ranking: 3
Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee
Upcoming Matchup: Away at Mississippi State