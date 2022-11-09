Where does LSU stand in the College Football Playoff Rankings after Alabama win?

LSU entered Saturday night’s contest against Alabama as the No. 10 team in the country. After a stunning upset win, we expected the Tigers to move up a few spots, especially after Clemson’s loss.

That’s exactly what happened when the second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released on Tuesday night. LSU jumped three spots up to No. 7, skipping ahead of the Tide — naturally — as well as USC and Clemson.

The Tigers remain behind Oregon and Tennessee, who beat them in blowout fashion last month. They’re also behind the remaining undefeated teams, which comprise the top four.

Here’s what the top 10 looks like heading into Week 11.

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 10 Result: L 35-14 at Notre Dame

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Louisville

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU

Upcoming Matchup: Away at No. 11 Ole Miss

USC Trojans (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 10 Result: W 41-35 vs. California

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Stanford

LSU Tigers

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama

Upcoming Matchup: Away at Arkansas

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 10 Result: W 49-10 at Colorado

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. No. 25 Washington

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Missouri

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 10 Result: W 34-24 vs. Texas Tech

Upcoming Matchup: Away at No. 18 Texas

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 10 Result: W 52-17 at Rutgers

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 10 Result: W 21-7 at Northwestern

Upcoming Matchup: Home vs. Indiana

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee

Upcoming Matchup: Away at Mississippi State

