Where does LSU sit in updated SEC power rankings after upsetting Alabama?

The most action-packed slate of games in the SEC so far this season didn’t disappoint on Saturday.

In the two headlining games for Week 10, LSU upset Alabama, handing the Crimson Tide their second loss of the season and seizing control of the SEC West in the process, while Tennessee’s perfect start came to an end after a frustrating two-score loss to Georgia in Athens.

Elsewhere, Florida went on the road to beat a patchwork Texas A&M team, while South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi State earned chalky wins. Meanwhile, Arkansas lost on its home field to Hugh Freeze and Liberty.

Week 10 answered a lot of questions regarding league teams, and with that in mind, here’s how it affected our SEC power rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-6, 0-5 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 10 Result: L 38-27 vs. South Carolina

The Skinny: After a promising start, this is proving to be another frustrating campaign for Clark Lea and the Commodores. Unless they can pull an upset over the Gators, this team is likely heading for another winless SEC finish and is all but guaranteed to miss a bowl game again. There’s been progress in Nashville this fall, but it’s been marginal.

Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 10 Result: L 39-33 (OT) at Mississippi State

The Skinny: Auburn showed some signs of life in the first game under interim coach Cadillac Williams, fighting back from a 24-3 deficit to take a late lead on the Bulldogs. This game ultimately went to overtime, and the Tigers couldn’t quite pull it out. Still, it was something to build off of heading into a winnable game at home against Texas A&M.

Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 11

Week 10 Result: L 21-17 vs. Kentucky

The Skinny: On Saturday morning, Missouri announced a two-year extension through 2027 for coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers proceeded to lose a home game to the Wildcats which they led in the fourth quarter. This isn’t a bad loss by any means, but Missouri now needs to win one of its final two SEC games against Tennessee and Arkansas to make a bowl.

Story continues

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 10 Result: W 38-27 at Vanderbilt

The Skinny: South Carolina finally got some good production from the offense and quarterback Spencer Rattler in this game, though it came against Vanderbilt. This still doesn’t feel like a 6-3 team, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against a flawed but explosive Florida team in Gainesville next weekend.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 10 Result: L 41-24 vs. Florida

The Skinny: I want to keep my take on this team relatively in check. After all, the Aggies were dealing with a massive flu outbreak that kept a number of starters out, including quarterback Conner Weigman. Still, that didn’t keep Texas A&M from finding success in the first half and leading at halftime before it ran out of steam. This is now five-straight losses for TAMU, which doesn’t appear to be bowl-bound.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 10 Result: L 21-19 vs. Liberty

The Skinny: The Flames are a very good team, but losing to a Group of Five team on your home field hurts no matter how you slice it. This was a 21-0 game at one point before the Razorbacks fought all the way back, but they came up just inches short on a game-tying two-point conversion at the end. It’s been a frustrating season in Fayetteville.

Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 10 Result: W 41-24 at Texas A&M

The Skinny: Despite an impressive win, it’s hard to make declarative statements about this team given the state of the Aggies this weekend. Still, winning on the road in the SEC is always tough, and the Gators adjusted very well in a second-half shutout after their defense played poorly in the first half. Anthony Richardson avoided turnovers and had four total touchdowns. There are signs of progress here. A bowl game is all but a given, and with remaining games against South Carolina, Vandy and Florida State, an 8-4 finish is still on the table.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 10 Result: W 39-33 (OT) vs. Auburn

The Skinny: The Bulldogs narrowly avoided disaster against an interim-led Tigers team at home, but it was far from a confidence-inspiring performance. Still, the Bulldogs are 6-3. Unfortunately, the remaining schedule features matchups against Georgia and Ole Miss.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 10 Result: W 21-17 vs. Missouri

The Skinny: You’re not going to get too much credit for a come-from-behind win against a mediocre Missouri team, but Saturday was a nice bounce-back for the Wildcats after a disappointing performance against Tennessee as Will Levis had a three-touchdown game.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 10 Result: Bye

The Skinny: Ole Miss had the week off to prepare for a game against Alabama that has lost a bit of its luster but remains interesting. The Rebels at least ostensibly still have a shot in the division if they can beat the Tide, who seem vulnerable and could be in tilt territory.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 10 Result: L 32-31 (OT) at LSU

The Skinny: This is an uncharacteristic team for Nick Saban. While Alabama is still talented, this is a very sloppy team that has now dropped multiple games in conference play and is all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. The Crimson Tide nearly escaped Baton Rouge with a win, but its offense struggled to move the ball while the defense gave up some big plays in the second half.

LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 10 Result: W 32-31 (OT) vs. Alabama

The Skinny: Coach Brian Kelly made a statement on Saturday night about how far this team has come since a Week 1 loss to Florida State. The Tigers played a complete game in the upset over Alabama and look good enough to compete with anyone in the country right now. LSU is now the clear favorite to win the division and has at least a shot at the CFP, none of which seemed possible entering the year.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 10 Result: L 27-13 at Georgia

The Skinny: Tennessee still has a lot of its goals in front of it, thanks to some help on Saturday, but the loss to Georgia was extremely disappointing. The offense was exposed and couldn’t get anything going against a talented UGA defense, while the defense allowed some big plays from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. The Vols can potentially make the CFP if they win out, but this doesn’t look like a team built to compete for a title right now.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 10 Result: W 27-13 vs. Tennessee

The Skinny: What is there to say that wasn’t made abundantly clear by this game? Despite all of its offseason losses after last year’s championship squad, this remains the team to beat in college football. Georgia all but punched its ticket to Atlanta on Saturday, and I’m not sure anyone in the country can beat them this season.

[listicle id=60254]

[vertical-gallery id=60231]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire