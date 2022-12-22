Where does LSU’s recruiting class rank after national signing day?

The first day of the early signing period has come and gone in a whirlwind. LSU entered the day with 25 commitments and came away with 25 signees. One of those guys, Daylen Austin, flipped from LSU to Oregon.

So, LSU filled that spot by flipping four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt to LSU. As of now, this class ranks as the No. 6 class in the country.

That is a great accomplishment for Brian Kelly and his staff, but there is a chance this class can enter the top five tomorrow if five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks decides to take his talents to the Bayou. He is currently Crystal Balled to LSU, but nothing is certain until he signs his name on the dotted line.

That No. 6 ranking for the 2023 class is one spot better than Kelly’s 2022 recruiting class which finished.

Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings at the end of a busy National Signing Day📈📉 Read: https://t.co/ykeNDxp69v pic.twitter.com/ykTB6Kpl4M — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 22, 2022

List

Early signing day tracker for LSU's 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire