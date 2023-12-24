Where does LSU rank in the way-too-early 2025 recruiting class?

The LSU Tigers just wrapped up the early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 11 class by 247Sports and the No. 9 class according to On3. We won’t know who will be signing this year until February when the final national signing day rolls around.

With all of that being said, where do the Tigers rank currently in the 2025 recruiting class? Has LSU’s success on the field and the recruiting trail carried over into the 2025 class? For now, I would say that it has. LSU currently has the No. 7 recruiting class for 2025 according to 247Sports.

The 2025 class currently has six commitments, headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Texas and four-star linebacker Keylan Moses out of University Lab High School in Baton Rouge. As soon as the last recruit from the 2024 class signs, all attention will be placed on the 2025 class as they head into their senior seasons.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire