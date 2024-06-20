Where does LSU rank on Phil Steele’s 2024 preseason power poll?

Recently Phil Steele released his annual digital college football preview magazine, and in the magazine was a power ranking of every Division I football team. Out of 134 teams, where does LSU rank?

LSU was ranked as the No. 20 team on the power poll. That is good for the eighth-highest-rated team from the SEC. Georgia (1), Texas (4), Alabama (6), Oklahoma (7), Ole Miss (9), Texas A&M (15) and Florida (19) all rank higher than the Tigers.

Missouri (22), Tennessee (26), South Carolina (27), Kentucky (31), Auburn (33), Arkansas (48), Vanderbilt (96) and Mississippi State (99) are all behind LSU in the power rankings.

The Tigers lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels as well as two of the top receivers in the country in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. but Garrett Nussmeier is ready to lead LSU to greatness. Kyren Lacy has the ability to be the No. 1 receiver for this offense and I believe the offense will thrive.

Defensively there have been a lot of coaching changes and I don’t think it can get much worse than some games we played last year. I look for that side of the ball to be much improved and I believe Harold Perkins will have the best season of his career. It will be a fun season on the Bayou this fall.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire