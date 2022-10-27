Where does LSU rank in On3’s Week 9 SEC Power rankings?

As we head into the home stretch of the 2022 football regular season, On3 has released its updated power rankings for the SEC.

To no surprise, the Tennessee Volunteers find themselves on top once again as they are a couple of weeks away from a collision course with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Alabama bounced back last weekend with a big win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to keep them at No. 3. LSU moved up a spot as it swapped places with Ole Miss after taking the Rebels behind the woodshed in Baton Rouge.

South Carolina was the biggest riser this week as it took down Texas A&M in Columbia. My how the mighty have fallen as A&M falls three spots to No. 11. No one knows what is going on in Aggieland right now.

The same can be said for Auburn, whose only saving grace is Vandy being worse than it is.

LSU continues to rise in SEC power rankings after Week 8

