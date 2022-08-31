Where does LSU land in the USA TODAY Sports bowl projections?

Some people just can’t escape the SEC. One way or another, everything comes full circle.

Why am I saying this? Because USA TODAY Sports recently released its preseason bowl projections, and it has the LSU Tigers playing against the UCF Knights, led by former Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn.

He may escape a season full of SEC opponents, but he’ll have to head to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, to play against Brian Kelly and the Tigers if this projection comes to pass. The Knights finished last season 9-4 with a win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Malzahn enters his second season as the head man for the Knights this Thursday against South Carolina State. LSU and its new coach start their season against Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles this Sunday evening at 6:30 CT in New Orleans.

Usually, teams that play in the Birmingham Bowl end the season around 6-6. I’m hoping the Tigers do better than that.

