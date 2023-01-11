Where does LSU land on USA TODAY Sports’ final college football re-rank?

The first season of the Brian Kelly era is officially in the books as the LSU Tigers have finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a huge 63-7 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.

So where does that land the Tigers on the USA TODAY Sports end-of-the-year re-rank? Out of all 131 teams in Division I football, LSU finished in the top 25 as they come in at No. 18. LSU is one of five SEC teams in the top 25 on this list, joining Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State.

South Carolina finished just outside the top 25 as they finished as the No. 26 team.

With back-to-back top-ten recruiting classes, Kelly has LSU trending in the right direction. It won’t be long before Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC and make the best conference in college football even better.

