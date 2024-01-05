Where does LSU’s 2025 recruiting class rank after landing Harlem Berry?

Brian Kelly has been working hard on the 2025 recruiting class, and he has currently landed the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 running back in the class. On Saturday, the Tigers can land the No. 1 overall player as well as the No. 1 quarterback in the class, Bryce Underwood, will announce his commitment.

Where does the class currently rank leading up to this Saturday?

The Tigers class is currently ranked as the No. 2 overall class, right behind the Georgia Bulldogs and just ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide. If Kelly can land Underwood on Saturday, that will easily propel the class to the No. 1 class in the country.

Kelly has a great signing class already in 2024 and the class is not finished yet. The Tigers just flipped the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class from Texas A&M and there is still one more player the Tigers are after in that class in Terry Bussey. Recruiting is picking up big time on the Bayou.

