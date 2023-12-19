Where does LSU’s 2024 recruiting class rank on the eve of early signing day?

There is just one more day until early signing day is here ,and dominoes are falling all across college football.

Usually, this time of year would be reserved for the hype centered around high school recruits, but the Transfer Portal has taken the place of that hype. Where some of the players in the Portal decide to go may dictate where some of the top class of 2024 players decide to go.

With that being said, where does the LSU 2024 recruiting class rank before early signing day? According to 247Sports, LSU’s 2024 class is ranked as the No. 12 class in the country. The class does not have any five stars and it is headlined by four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green from Zachary, Louisiana.

That No. 12 overall ranking ranks as the sixth-best class in the SEC. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Auburn are all ahead of the Tigers class and the Tennessee Volunteers are right behind LSU at 13th.

