Where does Lou Holtz have Ohio State in his FWAA poll after OSU beat Notre Dame?

Lou Holtz has Ohio State in his College Football Playoff after the Buckeyes' 17-14 road win against Notre Dame Saturday night.

As a voter for the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation "Super 16" poll voter, Holtz, a former Ohio State assistant and Notre Dame head coach, had the Buckeyes as has No. 4 team after making critical comments toward coach Ryan Day and Ohio State heading into their matchup against the Fighting Irish.

"You look at coach (Ryan) Day — and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I'm proud of that," Holtz said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice. And everybody (that) beats him, does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

Day responded to Holtz's comments after Ohio State's 17-14 win at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday.

Lou Holtz, front, on the sidelines as an ESPN commentator for an NCAA college football game Monday between Florida State and Miami, Sept. 7, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in his postgame interview on NBC. "What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio and it's always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. But I tell you: I love those kids and we have a tough team.

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time. We had one bad half the last couple years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors that can win. ... I'm emotional about this for a reason. A lot of people question these kids and say a lot about them. And I love them. When someone attacks your family, to come in and win is special. It's a great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State."

Holtz has Notre Dame as the No. 11 team in the country in his latest poll.

Before Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Saturday, Holtz had the Fighting Irish at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 6.

Overall, the latest FWAA/NFF "Super 16" poll has the Buckeyes at No. 4 behind Georgia, Texas and Michigan.

Lou Holtz FWAA/NFF "Super 16" poll

Georgia Texas Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Penn State Southern California Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Duke

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Where Lou Holtz ranked Ohio State after Notre Dame win Saturday