Where does Lamar Jackson rank for Week 17?

Folks, we made it. It's here. We can't believe we're saying it, but we're actually here. It's the fantasy football championship! Isn't it wild at how fast that flew by? It feels like we were just talking about who managers should keep an eye on ahead of their drafts. Fast forward some months later and we're getting set to crown league champs this week.

First of, congrats to you if you made it to the 'ship in your league. Making it this is no easy task and it's an achievement within itself. Your hard work and waiver-wire wizardry have paid off. You might have even squeezed in a trade or two in there that catapulted you here. But now, there's one more hill to climb -- Week 17.

Now you don't need us to tell you that should start the players that got you here. However, what if one of those players is entering Week 17 with a questionable injury? There's certainly questions going around, as we can imagine so we're highlighting today NBC Sports EDGE's Week 17 Composite Rankings. We're featuring Patrick RotoPat" Daugherty and Lawrence Jackson as our two writers who shared how their QB rankings look ahead of championship week.

Week 17 Composite Rankings | Quarterbacks Top 10

Perhaps the biggest concern entering Week 17 in the status of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. We all know what Jackson is capable of on any given Sunday. He can certainly rack up points in a hurry. However, having missed two straight games with an ankle injury, it's enough reason for managers to be alarmed. At the very least, you can see how both Pat and Lawrence feel about the QB's status. We, along with every Lamar manager out there are hoping he suits up for his matchup against the Rams. He's a fun and exciting player to see and it'd be awesome to see him do his thing before the fantasy football season wraps up.

