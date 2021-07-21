Where does Kyler Murray rank among NFC West quarterbacks?

Where doe Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray rank in the NFC West? He is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, according to players, coaches and executives.

How do the quarterbacks in the best division in football compare against each other?

As we do every summer, we will rank the teams and position groups in the NFC West.

Here are our quarterback rankings.

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson continues to hold the No. 1 position in the NFC West. He is a top-five quarterback in the league and in the middle of what surely will be a Hall of Fame career. He and the Seahawks struggled offensively late in the year but he still passed for more than 4,200 yards and had 40 touchdown passes. He also still makes plays with his legs as well.

2A: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford has volume numbers without success. However, I see him having a Carson Palmer-like change and impact in his career in Los Angeles. Palmer had the reputation of being a talented passer who was not a winner. He changed that perception with his time in Arizona. He narrowly ranks ahead of Kyler Murray because I believe of what he will do in Sean McVay's offense. If you put Murray ahead of him, I wouldn't fault you.

2B: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray's play declined late in the year after a shoulder injury, but he still was fantastic last year. He passed for nearly 4,000 and rushed for more than 800. Having 5,000 combined passing and rushing yards and 40 combined touchdowns is completely in reach in 2021, especially with 17 games. If he takes a big step forward this coming season, he could very well reach the level of Wilspn.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo took the 49ers within minutes of a Super Bowl championship and was very good in 2019. However, he is being replaced at some point this season or after the season by third overall pick Trey Lance. He is a quarterback a team can win with, but it is more likely he isn't the reason why. He just doesn't lose many games by his play.

