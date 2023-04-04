Where does KJ Jefferson rank on PFF returning QBs list?

Spring football is here, and already everyone is gearing up for the new season.

With the NFL draft next month, we know who will return for another college football season. Pro Football Focus released their top ten quarterbacks returning to college campuses for the 2023 college football season.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Arkansas’s own, KJ Jefferson, landed on the list at no. 9. Jefferson was already considered one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and received pre-season Heisman consideration last season.

Despite the tumultuous 2022 that include injuries and poor team performances, Jefferson was still one of the best passers in the SEC, finishing top five in passing touchdowns, QBR, and completion percentage.

Only one other SEC quarterback made a list, which signals Jefferson could have another list of conference pre-season accolades as we get closer to the season.

Let’s see who else made the top ten list.

Caleb Williams, USC

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Michael Penix, Washington

Bo Nix, Oregon

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas

Michael Pratt, Tulane

