Where does Kirk Herbstreit have Ohio State after dominating Indiana?

After a concerning performance at Northwestern and not being able to run the ball effectively, Ohio State put some of those worries to rest on Saturday. The Buckeyes established the run with the line opening holes and the running backs making things happen on the ground.

Miyan Williams was having another huge afternoon before being carted off with injury in the second quarter. Not even halfway through the game and Williams had already tallied 147 yards on 15 carries and a score. In all, OSU racked up 340 yards on the ground.

But was it enough to calm the talk of Ohio State being “soft” with toughness to run the ball? While concerned after last week, Kirk Herbstreit continued to rank the Buckeyes at No. 2 in his weekly rankings. Did Ohio State show enough to stay put or did another team impress and jump the Bucks?

Let’s take a look at what Herbie has to say after week 11.

No. 6 - LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

What we say

Brian Kelly has LSU playing much better, there is no doubt. But are the Tigers really one of the top teams in the country with two losses? This seems like another overreaction to playing in the SEC. One loss came to a mediocre Florida State and the other was a blowout at the hands of Tennessee. I guess we’ll see if LSU is for real when they play Georgia in the SEC title game. If the Tigers win, they’ll most likely be in.

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

The Vols put a hurting on another subpar SEC team on Saturday putting up 66 points on Missouri. The offense is dynamic, but we saw what happened when the Vols faced a great defense.

Story continues

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Lwal Uguak #96 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What we say

TCU keeps winning, this time against Texas on the road. Nothing spectacular by any stretch, but the Horned Frogs continue to score just enough points to stay on top. The eye test isn’t very convincing, but the unblemished record is.

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 12: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What we say

Michigan continues to rule the ground-and-pound game, but the passing game still leaves something to be desired. The Game on November 26 is shaping up to be one for the ages.

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs for the first down during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Ohio State looked like a team that had something to prove against an overmatched Indiana team. But the Buckeyes did exactly what they needed to do in order to get the bad taste of the Northwestern game out of their mouth.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Georgia was sleepwalking most of the game once again when it faced a lesser opponent in Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs eventually pulled away in the second half and remain the top team in the land.

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and Twitter thread

[listicle id=100408]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire