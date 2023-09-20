Where does Kirk Herbstreit have Ohio State in his latest CFB opinion rankings?

Throughout the college football season, we like to follow what some of the national media are saying about the job Ohio State is doing. Even more, we take a look at some of the most popular personalities, and one of those is former OSU quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit.

He got off to a bit of a late start this season, but in years past, Herbstreit provided his weekly opinion rankings on social media. And being that he’s got a lot of scarlet and gray in his background, and the fact that he does his best to be impartial, we are interested.

The Buckeyes are routinely among the top teams as of the most recent years, and it’s no different so far in 2023. So, what does Herbie think of teams like Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Florida State? Where do they fit in according to what he’s seen on the field?

Here’s a look at Kirk Herbstreit’s opinion rankings after Week 3.

No. 7 - Washington Huskies (3-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 41-7 win at Michigan State

Upcoming Game | vs. California

The road ahead

Washington has looked even better than many thought before the season with Michael Penix Jr. playing like a legitimate Heisman candidate. So far so good, but there will be a tough road to hoe once Pac-12 play begins here soon.

No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 63-10 win vs. Western Kentucky

Upcoming Game | at Notre Dame

The road ahead

The offense has been slow to burn so far in 2023, but showed some significant signs of life last week now that Kyle McCord has been given the keys to the Lamborghini. A massive test comes this weekend in South Bend, then a trip to Wisconsin, a hosting of Penn State, and of course, the trip to Michigan down the road.

No. 5 - USC Trojans (3-0)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | Off Week

Upcoming Game | at Arizona State

The road ahead

USC’s offense looks mighty explosive as you would think with Caleb Williams pulling the trigger, but there are still questions about the defense that will be put under the microscope against the likes of Notre Dame, Washington, and Oregon.

No. 4 - Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 31-29 win at Boston College

Upcoming Game | at Clemson

The road ahead

The Seminoles are getting a lot of mileage out of the win over LSU and that gave many a reason to give them the benefit of the doubt in a close shave vs. Boston College last weekend. We’ll know a lot more after a trip to Death Valley this weekend.

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 31-10 win vs. Wyoming

Upcoming Game | at Baylor

The road ahead

Texas got extra credit for almost beating Alabama last year, so expect a win over the Crimson Tide to play well all season long. However, a tricky trip to Waco is on tap this week, and then a huge matchup with Oklahoma later down the line. There are land mines on the schedule, but they don’t appear to be as explosive as some of the other top contenders.

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 31-6 win vs. Bowling Green

Upcoming Game | vs. Rutgers

The road ahead

On paper, Michigan is loaded with talent and experience. However, we really don’t know about how some of the new pieces have come together yet because the Wolverines haven’t played anyone in the nonconference. Big Ten play starts this week, but the first real test is likely to come at Penn State on Oct. 11. And yeah, “The Game” looms on Nov. 25.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Last Week Result | 24-14 win vs. South Carolina

Upcoming Game | vs. UAB

The road ahead

With Tennessee not looking like what it was last season, you have to wonder where Georgia might stumble. Maybe Florida continues to rise, or perhaps the trip to Auburn causes some issues? Bottom line: Expect the Dawgs to be in the thick of the College Football Playoff race again barring a bit of a shocker somewhere.

