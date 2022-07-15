Where does Kayshon Boutte rank among players to wear No. 7 at LSU?

On Thursday, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte joined an illustrious list of LSU football players who have worn the No. 7 jersey.

No. 7 has typically been reserved for a star playmaker, a guy who can change a game in one play. From what we have seen so far, Boutte certainly fits that description.

The modern legacy of the No. 7 at LSU begins with Patrick Peterson who was then followed by Tyrann Mathieu and Leonard Fournette. By that point, it was more than just a number. It had to be earned.

Players who earned the jersey have played a pivotal role in LSU’s success over the years. Let’s rank the best players to wear the number and see where Boutte projects to fit in.

Jon Giles

[autotag]Jon Giles[/autotag] had high expectations coming into 2018 with LSU. For whatever reason, things just didn’t work out. That’s just how it goes sometimes.

He had a 1,000-yard season at Texas Tech but caught just 10 passes with the Tigers. He played at Texas Southern in 2021, where he caught 38 passes for 375 yards.

DJ Chark

Personally, I think Chark is one of the more underrated LSU players in recent memory. The 2017 season wasn’t LSU’s best, but the second-half turnaround laid the foundation for what would go on to be a national title team in 2019.

That turnaround doesn’t happen without some big plays from Chark.

Grant Delpit

[autotag]Grant Delpit[/autotag] was one of the best safeties in college football in 2018 and 2019. He was a two-time consensus All-American and took home the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019.

His 2018 campaign was one of the more impressive single-season performances ever seen from an LSU defensive back, and in 2019, he helped lead the defense on the national title team.

Kayshon Boutte

This isn’t where I think Boutte stands now but rather where I think he will be at the end of his career.

If it weren’t for COVID-19 affecting 2020 and his injury in 2021, Boutte’s career numbers would be even better than they are now. There is no doubt that he’s a prime fit to wear No. 7, and he is expected to be one of the best receivers in college football this year.

He also has a chance to go down as one of the top pass-catchers in program history.

Leonard Fournette

Fournette’s 2015 season was a treat to watch. LSU’s campaign trailed off after the loss to Alabama, but Fournette gave fans plenty of memories throughout the year.

He took college football by storm in September 2015 and lived up to his billing as the top recruit in the country coming out of high school.

Fournette was not 100% healthy in 2016, but when he was, he proved to be one of the best running backs in LSU history. He was a special player that went on to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft and has had a solid start to his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu’s 2011 campaign was one of the best individual seasons in LSU history at any position, whether it be on offense or defense.

Few players could change a game like him. He was a difference maker on defense and was one of the best punt returners in the country. He played a big role in LSU taking home the SEC title.

He was dismissed prior to the 2012 season. If he wasn’t, he may have had a good shot at the top spot on this list.

Patrick Peterson

Peterson is one of the best players in LSU history. He was dominant while in Baton Rouge and went on to be dominant in the NFL. He was a true shutdown corner and the type of player offenses had to gameplan around from week to week.

He has gone down as one of the best SEC defenders this century. Putting him at No. 1 on this list was an easy choice.

