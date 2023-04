Where does Josh Allen’s average salary rank among QBs after Jalen Hurts extension?

The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

With Hurts resetting the market for players in the league, here’s where the deal Josh Allen signed with the Buffalo Bills back in August 2021 now ranks in average salary per year amongst quarterbacks:

T-8. Matthew Stafford

Team: Los Angeles Rams.

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract).

T-8. Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys.

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract).

T-8. Daniel Jones

Team: New York Giants.

AAV: $40 million (Four-year, $160M contract).

7. Josh Allen

Team: Buffalo Bills.

AAV: $43 million (Six-year, $258M deal).

6. Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs.

AAV: $45 million (10-year, $450M deal).

5. Deshaun Watson

Team: Cleveland Browns.

AAV: $46 million (5-year, $230M deal).

4. Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals.

AAV: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5M deal).

3. Russell Wilson

Team: Denver Broncos.

AAV: $49 million (5-year, $245M deal).

2. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers.

AAV: $50.27 million (5-year, $150.815M deal).

1. Jalen Hurts

Team: Philadelphia Eagles.

AAV: $51 million (5-year, $255M deal).

**Contract figures via OverTheCap.com.

