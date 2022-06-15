Where does Joel Klatt rank A&M headed into the 2022 season?

It’s summer time, and while the college sports world is turning their attention towards Omaha, and the College World Series, the college football season is right around the corner. With that, come the waves of pre-season rankings.

In fact, everyone and their great aunt has a list of who they believe will be the best teams in college football in the upcoming season, and who will contend for, and potentially win the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined the party, tweeting out his five favorite teams headed into the 2022 season and A&M was on the list!

Let’s take a look to see where the Aggies rank:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Football Playstation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State At Notre Dame

Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Shawn Robinson (12) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29), Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and teammates celebrate with fans as they beat the Florida Gators 34-7 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

