Where does Joe Burrow fit in latest QB rankings?

Quarterback rankings are all the rage right now during a quiet stretch of the offseason, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow landing in some interesting spots.

One set of rankings, for example, shocked plenty of onlookers because it had Burrow ranked under San Francisco 49ers passer Brock Purdy.

One from Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, though, has Burrow third overall behind only Josh Allen in Buffalo and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City:

Burrow’s another guy that people have just forgotten about this offseason. Maybe it’s because guys like Stroud and Love showed up to the scene and tore it up immediately, but Burrow and the Bengals were a few plays away from beating the Chiefs in consecutive AFC Championship Games on the road. The Bengals are my early pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, and No. 9 is the biggest reason why.

Bengals fans won’t have a problem with any assortment of Burrow-Allen-Mahomes at the top these days — though especially notable is the writeup mentioning the Bengals as the pick to get back to the Super Bowl.

