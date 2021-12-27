Where does Jets’ first-round pick stand after win over Jaguars?

The Jets notched a much-needed win over the Jaguars on Sunday, but Gang Green also hurt its draft standing in the process.

The contest increased Jacksonville’s (2-13) chances of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and essentially removed the Jets from contention for the coveted selection. New York’s own first-round pick is currently fourth, per Tankathon. The Jets, Texans and Giants are all 4-11; Houston has a worse strength of schedule than the Jets, and therefore owns the third pick. The Giants have a better strength of schedule than the Jets, and therefore own the fifth pick.

The 2-12-1 Lions have the second pick.

The Jets also own the Seahawks’ first-rounder following the Jamal Adams trade. That pick sits sixth thanks to Seattle’s 5-10 record.

There’s a good chance Sunday was the Jets’ last win of the season. They’ll finish their home slate against the Buccaneers next week before ending their season in Buffalo on Jan. 9.

