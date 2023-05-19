Where does Jayden Daniels sit in CBS’ post-spring QB power rankings?

After a very solid first campaign in Baton Rouge, veteran quarterback Jayden Daniels is seen as one of the best returning passers in the SEC, if not the country.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil led the Tigers to a 10-win season in 2022 that included an upset win over Alabama, ultimately leading to a West division title. Now back for Year 2 in the bayou, and expectations are naturally high for Daniels.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli expects him to be one of the nation’s top signal-callers, ranking him at No. 10 in his post-spring college football quarterback power rankings. Here’s what Fornelli said about Daniels.

I know some people who don’t believe it’s a lock Daniels will be LSU’s starter to begin the season. I don’t buy that; he was too good for the Tigers last season to lose his job. That doesn’t mean he’s incapable of losing it eventually, but he’s a huge reason LSU will be ranked so highly in the preseason polls and a “dark horse” to win the natty next season. I must show the proper respect. (9)

Daniels is the only SEC quarterback to appear in the top 10, though Arkansas‘ KJ Jefferson and Tennessee’s Joe Milton appear as honorable mentions.

While Daniels could, theoretically, be pushed by Garrett Nussmeier this fall, it doesn’t seem that anything shook his QB1 status this spring. Assuming Daniels is the one taking the snaps behind center this fall, LSU has the potential to be one of the nation’s top offenses.

