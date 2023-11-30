Where does Jayden Daniels rank in On3’s top quarterbacks list?

On3 has released its rankings of the top 25 quarterbacks after Week 14. The regular season is over, and now all that is left are conference championship games and bowl games. The Heisman Trophy seems to be down to a two-man race between Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

Who does On3 have at the No. 1 spot in its quarterback rankings?

To the surprise of no one, Daniels is still at No. 1 on On3’s list. He is the best player in college football. He has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has the Tigers on the verge of back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Bo Nix comes in at No. 2 on the list. The former Auburn quarterback has thrown for 3,906 yards and 37 touchdowns in the Pac-12 for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game. Rounding out the top 5 are Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake Maye.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire