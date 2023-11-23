Where does Jayden Daniels rank on On3’s top 25 QB list?

On3 has released its rankings of the top 25 quarterbacks in college football as we enter the final week of the regular season. Where does Jayden Daniels fall on that list?

Daniels is ranked exactly where he should be on the list. He is No. 1. He is the best player in the country regardless of position. Daniels jumps Caleb Williams who previously held the No. 1 spot until USC lost last weekend to UCLA. Bo Nix, who Daniels is battling for the Heisman Trophy, comes in at No. 2 on the list. Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 4 on the list and Drake Maye rounds out the top 5.

Daniels continued his Heisman-caliber season with a dismantling of a Group of 5 opponent on cupcake Saturday in the SEC. He finished with eight total touchdowns, tied for a single-game LSU record. He completed more than 80% of his passes and totaled more than 500 yards this past weekend. And he’s eclipsed 3500 passing yards and 1000 rushing yards on the season.

Daniels will play his final home game in Tiger Stadium this Saturday against Texas A&M.

